Basketball star reunites with young kids inside NBA bubble: 'I love you, Daddy'

Reunited and it feels so good!

After more than two months away from his family, Toronto Raptors player Fred VanVleet had the chance to see his two kiddos on Monday, and a video capturing the sweet moment is pretty priceless.

Like other basketball players, VanVleet has been isolated in the NBA's bubble in Disney World's Orlando campus in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus during the league's season. But many players had the chance to enjoy happy reunions this week, and VanVleet was understandably psyched to hug his loved ones.

“I think last time I saw them was Father’s Day, so it’s been a while. But it will be good to see everybody and right on time after getting our butts kicked yesterday. So, that’ll kind of take my mind off it a little bit today and I’ll get prepared and get locked in for the game tomorrow,” VanVleet said Monday before reuniting with his family, according to the Associated Press.

For Tuesday's Morning Boost on TODAY, Hoda Kotb shared a video of the moment when VanVleet sees his 1-year-old son, Fred Jr., and his 2-year-old daughter, Sanaa, once again, and it's incredibly heartwarming. During the short clip, Sanaa runs up to her dad, who picks her up and walks towards Fred Jr.

"I love you, Daddy," she says, as VanVleet picks up his son as well.

While watching the video, Hoda noticed that Willie Geist seemed touched by the moment.

"You're having a dad moment yourself right now," she said.

"Yes, I am. I mean, two months away from your baby, that's a long time," he said.

VanVleet's girlfriend, Shontai Neal, and the couple's two children had to stay quarantined and test negative for the coronavirus before reuniting with the basketball player, but the video proves that it was well worth it.

From the looks of it, the family seems to be wasting no time making up for the last two months they spent apart!