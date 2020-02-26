Food Network star Katie Lee reveals she is pregnant after infertility struggles

There’s a bun in the oven!

Food Network star Katie Lee revealed that she and her husband, TV producer and actor Ryan Biegel, are expecting.

Lee, 38, shared the news on Instagram with a photo of herself showing off her stomach as she ate a bowl of pasta.

“Eating for two 🍝 Baby Biegel is on the way!” she wrote in the caption.

Lee revealed the happy news on Instagram. Desiree Navarro / WireImage

This will be the first child for Lee, who has opened up in the past about her struggles with infertility.

In a moving Instagram post last April, the co-host of “The Kitchen” said she had been dealing with hurtful comments about pregnancy and her appearance.

“I get multiple messages a day asking me if I’m pregnant or why I am not pregnant yet. I get comments saying I look like I’ve gained weight, so I must be pregnant. After one said that I looked 'thick in the waist' I finally responded that it’s not ok to comment on a woman’s body and you never know what someone is going through,” she wrote.

Lee said she and her husband have been excited to start a family. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Lee also opened up about her dreams of having a child after she married Biegel in 2018.

“When Ryan and I got married, our plan was to start a family right away. I couldn’t wait to get pregnant! I naively thought it would be easy,” she wrote. “I’m a healthy woman, I eat a balanced diet, exercise, I don’t smoke. Ryan is the same. But reproductive health is an entirely different ballgame.

“We were trying, I had to have surgery to correct a problem, got an infection, then I was so run down I got shingles,” she added. “My doctor advised us to try iVF. We just finished the intense process only to get zero healthy embryos. Not only is iVF physically exhausting, the emotional toll is unparalleled. We were filled with hope and excitement only to be crushed.”

When Lee revealed her pregnancy news, notes of support and congratulations poured in from her fans.

“Congratulations!! After all you’ve been through to get here, it’s extra special!” one woman wrote to Lee on Twitter.

“As a fan and a new dad... I can't wait to see / read about the new stuff you cook to feed two!!!” another supporter chimed in.

Congratulations to the mom-to-be!