Katie Lee makes meatloaf 2 ways for hearty weeknight meals

When it comes to classic comfort foods, it doesn't get much easier than meatloaf.

By Katie Lee

Chef, cookbook author and television personality Katie Lee is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of her favorite meatloaf recipes. She shows us how to make a classic beef meatloaf with a ketchup glaze served with perfectly fluffy mashed potatoes, as well as turkey taco meatloaf with a hidden layer of melty cheese.

Katie Lee's Classic Meatloaf

A classic meatloaf is one of my all-time favorite comfort foods. I love the way that the ketchup caramelizes on top of the meat.

Classic Mashed Potatoes
Classic Mashed Potatoes

Cream and butter are the secrets to decadent, holiday dinner-worthy mashed potatoes. This dish tastes like a special-occasion side, but it's easy enough to make on a weeknight, too.

Katie Lee's Turkey Taco Meatloaf

I am a true meatloaf fan since the possibilities for unique combinations of meat and spices are endless. In this turkey loaf, the layer of melted cheese in the middle is my favorite part. Looking to really spice up a Taco Tuesday? Try this hearty loaf!

