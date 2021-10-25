See these NICU babies all dressed up for Halloween

On Florida hospital is getting in the spirit with creative costumes for their littlest patients.

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare shared a post on Facebook Monday, featuring tiny Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) babies all dressed up for Halloween.

“When life gets you down, you know what you gotta do? Just keep swimming.” tallahasseememorial / Instagram

"You won’t boo-lieve how cute our NICU babies are this Halloween!" the post read, accompanied by photos of the babies dressed up in costumes like a UPS driver, "Finding Nemo" characters, and a unicorn, each with their own clever caption.

This culinary cutie is just *chef's kiss* tallahasseememorial / Instagram

The post, which has received more than one thousand shares, thanked the NICU team for going "above and beyond" to make holidays special for patients and families.

Just clownin' around in the NICU! tallahasseememorial / Instagram

"Our crafty night team made these clever costumes and our day team brought their visions to life!" the Facebook text read.

Red hair, don't care! tallahasseememorial / Instagram

Heather Dahmer, RN, MSN, CCRN, APRN-NNP, and director of children’s services at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, told TODAY Parents that theirs is the only NICU and high-risk labor and delivery unit in Florida’s Big Bend region.

This little superhero is INCREDIBLY cute. tallahasseememorial / Instagram

"We work to make the environment as comfortable as possible for our babies and families," Dahmer said.

Babies of a feather flock together! tallahasseememorial / Instagram

Dahmer noted that having a baby in the NICU can be stressful for families, especially with the uncertainty of COVID-19 still present in the community.

NICU babies are like unicorns - they're so cute, it's unreal! tallahasseememorial / Instagram

"Bringing the festive Halloween fun to these little ones and their parents is just one of the many ways our team works to normalize the NICU environment and keep families’ spirits high," she said.

"Adventure is out there!" tallahasseememorial / Instagram

The team made sure to put a smart disclaimer on their social post, which was also shared to Instagram.

Extra special delivery! tallahasseememorial / Instagram

"Please remember, you should always place your little ones on their backs to sleep, with nothing else in the crib," the social media post read. "These NICU babies have special circumstances and are monitored 24/7 by our skilled nursing team."

