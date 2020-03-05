Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and wife expecting 3rd child

Sign up for our newsletter

It’s going to be a party of five for Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and wife Hayley.

The musician revealed on Instagram Thursday that his wife is pregnant with their third child with two adorable photos of their kids, Luca, 6 months, and Olivia, 2.

“Little brother, mommy and daddy are having another!” he captioned the photos, as if Olivia were breaking the news to Luca. “We were as surprised as Liv was and as speechless as Luca.”

Hubbard used the hashtag #3under3, a reference to the fact he and Hayley will have three kids under the age of 3.

The mom-to-be shared the same photos on her Instagram page.

“When Luca finds out he’s not the baby anymore...Surprise, here comes Hubbard baby #3!! .,” she wrote.

Not even one month after Luca's birth, Hubbard said he and his wife were mulling over expanding their family again.

“We’re open (to more kids), for sure,” he told People. “We hadn’t really made our mind completely up.”

Hubbard also said he and Hayley were learning the ropes when it comes to having two kids.

“It’s definitely an adjustment, but we’re rocking and rolling. Hayley’s a good teammate and I do what I can,” he told People in a separate interview last September. “I’m … not helpless, but I’m not the one making the milk, so I’ll change a diaper here and there.”