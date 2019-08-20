Florida Georgia Line musician Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, have welcomed the newest member of their family!

Hayley Hubbard gave birth to their second son, Luca Reed Hubbard, on Monday, Aug. 19, according to PEOPLE. Luca Reed was born in Nashville, Tennessee on his scheduled due date and weighed in at 8 pounds and 11 ounces.

The 32-year-old musician took to Instagram to share the exciting news, posting a beautiful pair of photos of himself, Hayley, and their second child.

"Words can't describe the overwhelming emotions that I experienced last night as we witnessed the miracle of life," he wrote. "I couldn't be more proud of my amazing wife @hayley_hubbard through this whole journey. She's an absolute angel and meant to be a mother. I thank God for answering our prayers and bringing Luca into the world peacefully and smoothly. I didn’t think life could get any better but it just did."

According to the exclusive interview the couple gave to PEOPLE, Luca's birth fits in perfectly with Hubbard's touring schedule. He and bandmate Brian Kelley have weekly tour dates from Thursday through Saturday, and according to Hayley, her contractions started right as Hubbard flew in from his final show of the weekend.

"Our doula Lori said Tyler and I are too connected for Luca to not wait. The moment Tyler flew in from his last show of the weekend, the contractions started!" said Hayley. "Tyler was so helpful in the birthing process from start to finish, and I’m so glad he made it home in time."

Hayley also shared a cute photo on Instagram of herself with the couple's daughter, Olivia Rose, while they waited for baby Luca's arrival.

During a surprise baby reveal on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in February, the pair found out that they were expecting a boy.

In April, Hubbard spoke to PEOPLE about how the pregnancy was going, and explained that even though the first trimester had been rough, they weren't discouraged.

"This time around is amazing," he said. "It’s not as stressful as the first time because you know you can handle it, so we feel confident, we feel really excited."