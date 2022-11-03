IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

We put together the ultimate holiday lookbook — shop must-haves starting at $13

Here are the 20 funniest parents on social media this week

These are the moms and dads who made us laugh out loud.
/ Source: TODAY
By Allison Slater Tate

We survived Halloween — or, more importantly, the day after Halloween. Grab a fun-sized Twix bar from your kid's stash and lean back, because your fellow parents are giving out laughs.

Try harder next time.

Simon?

Payback is real.

That will go well.

For real.

Productive day.

SO WEIRD.

"... that we have saved for you for 40 years."

Who are we raising?

Shhh. Say less.

Whoops.

MOM WHY AREN'T YOU LISTENING?

There will be a murder.

Fail.

She needed it.

Pro tip!

Seriously?

*Shakes fist*

Blasphemy.

That'll do it.

Related video:


Hear how Henry Hager hilariously snuck out of the White House

Nov. 3, 202202:42
Allison Slater Tate

Allison Slater Tate is a freelance writer and editor in Florida specializing in parenting and college admissions. She is a proud Gen Xer, ENFP, Leo, Diet Coke enthusiast, and champion of the Oxford Comma. She mortifies her four children by knowing all the trending songs on TikTok. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.