Eve is expecting! The 42-year-old rapper announced that she is pregnant with her first child with husband Maximillion Cooper on Instagram Friday. The happy news comes a year after Eve made the tough decision to leave her job as a host of "The Talk" in order to focus on family. She is already stepmom to four from her marriage to the British entrepreneur who she wed back in 2014.

The "Queens" star shared two photos of herself wearing an all black outfit and showing off her significant bump. "Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!" she posted, tagging her husband. "You all know how long we’v been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022."

Cooper posted the same photos along with the caption: "Very excited to share this news… we have a lil human on the way!"

Eve, Maximillion Cooper and family arrive for the world premiere of "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw" on July 13, 2019. Chris Delmas / Getty Images

Eve has been open about her journey to have a child, discussing fertility issues on "The Talk."

"My husband and I, we've been trying, trying, trying," she said on the show in November 2020.

"At the beginning of the year, I had a procedure called a myomectomy that gets rid of fibroids," she explained, saying that women need to take charge of their bodies and fertility and seek out doctors who believe them and understand their issues like she did.

It was also around this same time that Eve announced she would be leaving "The Talk" to focus on family.

"It is one of the hardest decisions in the world because I wish I hated one of you but I don't," she joked to her co-hosts. "I have had the most beautiful experience," she said of her time on the show. She added the lockdowns during the pandemic only brought her closer to her husband.

"I want to be closer to him, I want to concentrate on expanding our family, being with our family."

Eve wed Cooper in 2014 and is stepmom to his four children from a previous marriage — Lotus, 19, Jagger, 18, Cash, 15, and Mini, 13. Eve is very close with the teens and has had conversations about race with them.

"We are so honest with each other that we have discussions, and that's a beautiful thing," she said.

On an episode of "The Talk" last November, Cooper described meeting Eve for the first time on the red carpet and seeing her perform that same night.

"I heard her music before but that night she actually was performing and I remember introducing her and just watching her being mesmerized, and been pretty much mesmerized ever since," he said. After that night, Eve went back to L.A. and Cooper returned to London. "I thought, 'I'm not going to let her get away.' So I got on a plane and few back to L.A.

"It was meant to be," he said.

Back in 2016, during an appearance on "The Real," Eve was asked if she planned to have kids of her own with Cooper.

"It is definitely in the plans," she said. "I can't wait. Whoever's in charge, whenever it's supposed to be, it will be."