Rapper and reality TV star Eve opened up about the 'beautiful' and 'honest' conversations she has with her husband Maximillion Cooper and her four stepchildren.

Eve, a Black woman, made the comments during a preview of "Uncensored," an autobiographical docu-series that takes deep dives into the lives of notable personalities. Eve's episode will air on Sunday, Sept. 20, but ET obtained an exclusive preview of Eve's comments during the episode.

Eve said that for the most part, she never thinks about race in her marriage with Cooper.

"I don't think about our race," she said. "I don't. When we first got together, yeah, of course. I had never been with a white guy seriously like that. So yeah, I definitely thought about it. But we are so honest with each other that we have discussions, and that's a beautiful thing."

The discussions aren't just limited to the two of them: Eve said that she and her husband, who married in 2014, have worked to include his four children in discussions about race and racism.

"We have discussions, we talk about race, we talk about — especially in America, the things that go on here, the things that — especially when he comes here and he sees like, the violence that's going on, the police brutality ... Things that he didn't think still happened, because he's white. And that's just real," she said.

Eve said that since her husband and stepchildren are British, they aren't as aware of racism in America.

"They don't have to think about it unless they're close to someone who has gone through it, or who can explain to them certain things," she explained. "But that's a beautiful thing. It's a discussion. And that's been, honestly, that's been a really cool thing."

The conversations aren't always so serious: Eve recalled one experience where she had to explain a simple cultural difference to her husband.

"I think (of) the first time he saw me in the shower and I had a shower cap and like, scrub gloves on," she said, laughing. "He's like, 'Why are you wearing a hat and gloves in the shower. So focused. I'm like, 'Bruh, this is what has to happen.'"