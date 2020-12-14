When Dylan Dreyer and husband Brian Fichera welcomed their baby boy, Oliver, to the world in January, they expected to celebrate another happy occasion a few months later — his baptism. However, just as Oliver’s date with the font neared, 2020 put a damper on family gatherings and ceremonies outside of the home.

But now the wait is over!

With Ollie’s first birthday just around the corner, mom and dad scheduled a scaled-back baptism over the weekend.

Dylan shared photos from the event on Instagram Sunday.

“We delayed Oliver’s baptism as long as we could thinking things would go back to normal... they didn’t,” she wrote in the caption that accompanied the pics. “It was still such a special day for our little guy but I missed all my family that couldn’t be there.”

At least her family, and the rest of us, can now appreciate a peek at how it went.

Dylan Dreyer and husband Brian Fichera had their youngest son, 11-month-old Oliver, baptized over the weekend. dylandreyernbc/ Instagram

The eight photos Dylan shared offered glimpses of the ceremony, including Oliver’s baptismal moment, as well as sweet shots of the 3rd hour of TODAY co-host and Brian alongside the little man of honor and his big brother, Calvin, who turns 4 later this week.

Oliver's big day was a small family affair. dylandreyernbc/ Instagram

Dylan closed her post, writing, “God bless you Oliver!”

Dylan shared several shots from little Oliver's baptism. dylandreyernbc/ Instagram

To fully appreciate just how scaled-back Oliver’s baptism was, just take a look at Calvin’s, which was held in 2017.

Of course, Calvin was just 3 months old at the time, so he probably doesn’t remember drawing bigger crowd than his little brother.