Dying dad shares final beer with sons in viral photo: 'That moment meant so much'

Sign up for our newsletter

Norbert Schemm’s dying wish was quite simple: He just wanted one last beer with his sons.

In a picture that has gone viral on Twitter, the 87-year-old from Appleton, Wisconsin, is seen smiling with a bottle of Bud Light in one hand. By Schemm’s bedside are his wife, Joanne, and their children, Bob, Tom and John.

My grandfather passed away today.



Last night all he wanted to do was to have one last beer with his sons. pic.twitter.com/6FnCGtG9zW — Adam Schemm (@AdamSchemm) November 21, 2019

“That moment meant so much to my grandfather,” Schemm's grandson Adam Schemm told TODAY Parents. “You can tell they all know what’s gonna happen, and they just want to enjoy being together. They all have this look of closure.”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Schemm, who had stage 4 colon cancer, died the next night.

“It was the last 90 minutes that they really had him,” Adam Schemm said. “They drank beer and talked about family and he made everyone promise to take care of my grandmother. They were married for 65 years."

The image struck a chord on Twitter and quickly racked up more than 30,000 retweets. Many people replied with similar photos.

“I totally understand that. Hardest beer I ever drank,” wrote one person.

“Did the same thing with my Dad in May," another wrote. "Cold beer and a Yankee game. My condolences.”

Did the same thing with my Dad in May. Cold beer and a Yankee game. My condolences pic.twitter.com/aNSULc7AT8 — Robert Dorsch (@RichterSupt) November 22, 2019

My grandmom did the same thing but with shots of Bailey’s 😭💓 pic.twitter.com/LjSg757YIn — gnocchi plate (@brussproutsrock) November 21, 2019

One woman responded with a snap of herself taking a shot of Baileys with her ailing grandmother.

Adam Schemm has found comfort in reading the comments and said his grandpa would get a kick of out of his viral fame.

“I was hesitant to make the picture public," he said. “But I’m so glad I did.”