Adorable stadium video captures the moment a young fan throws a baseball back to the field

Most fans who attend baseball games wish they could catch a home run or even a foul ball. But, it looks like this young Tampa Bay Rays fan didn’t get the memo.

On Saturday night, the Rays played a home game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. During the bottom of the sixth inning, shortstop Wander Franco hit a foul ball into the stands and it landed near a father and his son.

The camera captured the cute moment of the father picking up the ball and handing it to his son.

“That young man has a souvenir,” one of the announcers said as the fans seated around the boy applauded him and gave him a high five.

A second announcer replied, “What a catch,” just as the boy hilariously tossed the baseball back toward the field. His father tried to stop him, but he eventually started laughing to himself.

“Oh! This is great!” one announcer exclaimed.

The funny moment was shown again as the two announcers laughed together.

Cut4, which posts entertaining baseball videos and pictures on its social media platforms, shared the clip of the little boy on Twitter.

“Oh well,” Cut4 captioned the snippet along with a shrugging emoji.

Social media users reacted to the video with a few crying-laughing emoji.

“Rays might need him soon!” one fan joked in the comments.

Another said, “This is why I’m never giving a foul ball to a child.”

“So much for the souvenir,” one person tweeted.

One social media user applauded the dad for his reaction. “SUPER DAD,” he wrote.

The interaction was likely the highlight of the night for Rays fans—the Jays ended up winning the game 5 to 1.