See David Hasselhoff's daughter pull off a 'Baywatch' strut in swimwear fashion show

Hayley Hasselhoff, the daughter of David Hasselhoff, is making a name for herself in the modeling world.

On Sunday, Hayley, 29, walked in a show for Cupshe, a beachwear line with a cult following on Amazon. It was Hayley’s first time working Miami Swim Week — but she has plenty of experience on the runway.

Hayley Hasselhoff modeled Cupshe Beachwear on June 17. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Hayley Hasselhoff is the daughter of 'Baywatch' actors David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Hayley has been challenging beauty standards as a curve model since she was 14. She also starred in the 2010 ABC Family series “Huge,” about teens at a weight-loss camp.

Last year, Hayley made history by posing as Playboy Germany’s first ever plus-size cover model. She said her parents, David Hasselhoff, 70, and Pamela Bach, 56, were “super supportive.” (The “Baywatch” actors divorced in 2006 after more than 16 years of marriage. They also share daughter Taylor, 32.)

“I think they were just so proud of me, just seeing that it’s really a great step forward for body positivity,” Hayley revealed on an episode of the “The Doctors” in 2021.

“Beauty comes in all different shapes and sizes,” Hayley added.

Earlier this year, Hayley told Yahoo Life that when she was growing up, her family had regular discussions about body image. They understood it wasn’t easy for her growing up in Los Angeles. Hayley credits her folks for instilling body confidence in her at a young age.

"I’ve always had love and support from them about my body and celebrating my body," she revealed.

But Hayley said she still struggles sometimes.

“It’s not like you wake up one morning and you say ‘OK. For the rest of my life, from here on out, I’m always going to be body positive,’” she told The Untitled Magazine. “I accept my bad body days for what they are but I know that I need to have those bad body days to get back to my good ones. I need to be able to validate my feelings and how I’m thinking about my body, process it, and then remember the worth that my body gives me.”

