Brightening viewers' mornings is just part of the job at TODAY. On Friday, one dedicated viewer brightened ours.

Grace, a fourth grader from Darien, Connecticut, was assigned a persuasive essay on any topic that she wanted.

An excerpt from Grace's excellent essay. TODAY

The topic Grace chose: Why people should watch TODAY. The talented writer read a portion of her essay on the plaza.

"The TODAY show is so funny!" she recited. "Fact: every show they make at least one joke about each other. I remember that they would go off the script and make a joke or say something funny that would go with the news topic!"

From there, she raved about her favorite TODAY co-anchor.

"Al the weatherman always wears different color glasses and different color suits too!" she read.

As for the rest of the team, "They laugh at the Morning Boost, and really anything funny and crazy! And lastly, they always have the most exciting things to make you jump out of your seat. Fact: I have done this before. A LOT!"

Savannah Guthrie, Carson Daly, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker all had the chance to meet Grace, as well as her sister Charlotte and father, John. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

When Grace finished, Hoda told her, "You are amazing. We give you an A+ on that.”

Grace’s full essay is so great, we'd add a few more pluses to that grade.

“Have you ever woke up and did not know to turn on the weather channel, the top news channel or even the top trend channel?” she asked in the piece. She then recommended tuning into her local NBC station, “where you will find the TODAY show, and all of that stuff and even more!”