These NICU babies are dressed for St. Patrick’s Day

These wee lads and lassies may be making their temporary home at Massachusetts General's Brigham and Women’s Hospital NICU in Boston, but thanks to some festive holiday gear from Project Sweet Peas, they will be celebrating St. Patrick's Day in style.

Oftentimes, families may miss out on celebrating milestones with babies in the NICU, but this hospital team wanted to make sure to mark the occasion.

"Families in the NICU deal with significant stresses and many times, the unknown," Erika Nolan, a NICU nurse at Mass General for Children, tells TODAY.com. "Our teams are dedicated to normalizing each baby’s first few weeks and months as much as possible."

Despite the constraints of hospitalization, the staff wants to "bring joy to nervous families in need of celebrations and smiles."

"Top o' the mornin' to ya!" Courtesy Mass General for Children

With a jaunty green top hat, this little lad is certainly "lucky" to be surrounded by gold ... and such a caring hospital staff.

"May the wind always be at your back." Courtesy Mass General for Children

This sleepy sweetheart is layered up for the changeable Irish weather. In this case, the accessories say it all.

"Three cheers for St. Patrick's Day!" Courtesy Mass General for Children

A pennant and sparkles can truly add cheer to any afternoon.

"All I want for St. Patrick's Day is ewe." Courtesy Mass General for Children

This Irish shepherd looks mighty protective of his little lamb.

"They're always after me Lucky Charms!" Courtesy Mass General for Children

This babe is giving defiant Boston feistiness.

Of course, Boston has an extra-special celebration for St. Patrick's Day because the city's basketball team, the Celtics, and it's mascot, Lucky the Leprechaun, tip their hat to the large number of Irish inhabitants.

"May your home always be too small to hold all your friends." Courtesy Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Here, the hospital staff holds court while this infant gets warmed up.

"When Irish eyes are smiling, they're usually up to something." Courtesy Brigham and Women’s Hospital

"Kiss me, I'm Irish!" Courtesy Brigham and Women’s Hospital

"Double dribble" has a whole new meaning when it comes to NICU twins.

These cute kicks are going to tear up that parquet floor at the Garden.

"There are only two kinds of people in this world: the Irish and those who wish they were." Courtesy Brigham and Women’s Hospital

And now it's time for an Irish exit!