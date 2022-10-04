Little girl has a precious line of questioning after learning her mom is pregnant

A little girl’s priceless reaction to her mother’s pregnancy announcement is going viral.

In a video posted on TikTok, Kadyn Smith, a mom in California, shares the news with her 3-year-old daughter, Blakely, that she’s going to be a big sister again.

“Did you know that I have a baby in my tummy?” Smith, 25, asks Blakely, who is sitting in the car.

A wide-eyed Blakely proceeds to pepper Smith with some very important questions, including, “What is it?,” “Is it gonna come out when it’s big?” “Is it sleeping?” and “Is it gonna tickle me?”

A moment later, Blakely has another question. And it's a big one.

“How can a baby get in your tummy? Blakely wonders, as she places a hand on Smith's belly.

Smith hesitates before explaining to Blakely that “Mommy and Daddy put it there.”

“Oh!” Blakely exclaims. “Did you open your tummy and then then the baby got in there?”

“Yeah,” Smith says.

Luckily, Blakely is satisfied with Smith's answer. The birds and bees talk can wait a few years.

Smith, an insurance agent in San Juan Capistrano, California, told TODAY Parents she was completely caught off guard by Blakely’s question.

“I had no idea that was coming. You can hear me take a pause,” Smith said. "I was like, 'uhh.'"

Smith is also mom of 16-month-old daughter, Indy. She is expecting her third child, a son, in March.

Though Blakely states in the clip that she wants another sister, the preschooler can’t wait to meet her baby brother in the spring.

“She’s really excited,” Smith revealed.

Comments continue to pour in on Smith’s TikTok video, which she posted on Sept. 22.

“When I told my daughter that I have a baby in my tummy, her first response was: you ate it?” one person wrote.

Added another: “My daughter cried when I told her there was a baby in my tummy. She said I must stop eating babies.”

