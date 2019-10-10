Ali Wong is usually the funny one in the room.

The 37-year-old comedian and actress has become known for her brash and boisterous brand of humor. But in a new cover story for Health magazine, Wong is getting a little more serious and opening up about going through a miscarriage.

"I remember hoping my husband’s parents wouldn’t be disappointed. It was this intrinsic concern. I didn’t want them to feel like their son married a bad seed," she says. "And they didn’t feel that way; they were very supportive."

"There was nothing that would indicate that they would ever think that way, but that’s where my mind immediately went," she adds.

Wong cowrote and starred in Netflix's "Always Be My Maybe," stars on ABC's "American Housewife," and has two hilarious Netflix specials, 2016's "Baby Cobra" and 2018's "Hard Knock Wife." She is the mother of daughters Mari, 3, and Nikki, 1, with husband Justin Hakuta. When she first got pregnant, she says, she "didn’t realize miscarrying was a thing that could happen."

"That’s why I told everybody (about the pregnancy). I told the lady who cleans my house, and when she found out I was seven weeks along, she told me I shouldn’t be telling people," she says. "Now I know why. It’s because then you have to tell everyone the bad news."

"Some people have insensitive reactions," she continues. "Like, they will ask if it’s because you had sushi or you were performing too much. They want to point to some cause and don’t realize how bad that makes you feel."

Ali Wong with husband Justin Hakuta. Amanda Edwards / WireImage

On the lesson that took her the longest to learn, Wong answers: "Figuring out my relationship to my body and accepting that it’s going to be what it’s going to be."

That includes a scar from her two C-sections, which she says "looks like a finger."

"My belly is a little lopsided over my scar. I have a keloid thing that runs in my family," she says. "(The scar) bummed me out for a while, until one day, I was like, 'It is what it is. I got two beautiful girls out of it.'"

She adds: "I’d like to say it’s a celebration of my body, but if I am being truthful, it’s not — it’s just that it doesn’t bum me out anymore."