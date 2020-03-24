Kids may be cooped up in their houses due to the spread of coronavirus, but one online fitness coach in the U.K. is trying to help them get moving through a creative series of physical education classes.

In his "P.E. with Joe" videos, posted every morning to his YouTube channel, Joe Wicks — a father of two who goes by The Body Coach on social media — leads kids through 30 minutes of jumping jacks, mountain climbers and other sweat-inducing moves.

Families who are practicing social distancing are loving the opportunity to help their kids release some pent-up energy.

"Keeping our spirits up," one Twitter user said in a post showing kids and adults doing jumping jacks along with Wicks in their living room.

"Thank you, @thebodycoach, for this morning's session," wrote another, who shared a video of an adorable little boy working out with Wicks.

In a blog post about his workout videos, Wicks emphasizes that his workouts are intended for kids and their adult caregivers, adding that there's no equipment needed for the workouts: Only a device that has access to YouTube.

"With the schools closed and with us all spending more time at home, it's more important than ever that we keep moving and stay healthy and positive," Wicks wrote in the post. "Exercise is an amazing tool to help us feel happier, more energized, and more optimistic."

Wicks' P.E. classes will be posted on weekday mornings on YouTube.