Beloved children’s author Mo Willems has earned rockstar status with parents.

With schools closed around the country because of the coronavirus, Willems has launched a “Lunch Doodles” livestream video series. Each weekday at 1 p.m. EST, he'll release a new episode on the Kennedy Center’s website.

“I know a lot of you guys are not in school, you’re at home right now because of all the things that are going on,” Willems, 52, said in a video. “Well guess what? I’m at home too. So for the next couple weeks ... I’m going to make drawings with you, I’m gonna show you some stuff about my studio and we’re gonna hang out together.”

Viewers are encouraged to draw and write with the mastermind behind best-sellers like “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!” and “Knuffle Bunny.”

Grateful moms and dads have been taking to Twitter to share photos of their little kids following along with markers and crayons.

"Connell kids are decked out in green & ready for the #MoWillems lunchtime doodles!" wrote one person. "Little Connell even refused to nap so she could participate — such a dedicated artist in training!"

Added another, "My daughter is loving this! Thank you!"

Author and illustrator Oliver Jeffers also is stepping up amid the COVID-19 outbreak. He will read one of his books every day at 2 p.m. EST on Instagram Live. Videos will then be posted to his website.

"Stay safe. Stay at home," Jeffers wrote on Tuesday. "#stayathomestorytime."