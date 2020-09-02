Carol Burnett appointed temporary guardian of her teen grandson

A California court has appointed Carol Burnett and her husband as temporary guardians of her 14-year-old grandson after they filed for guardianship citing what they said are her daughter's addiction issues.

The legendary comedian, 87, and her husband, Brian Miller, were appointed legal guardians of her grandson, Dylan Hamilton-West, through Jan. 8, 2021, according to documents from Los Angeles Superior Court obtained by NBC News.

Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

"The Court finds that sufficient evidence has been provided to grant the matter on calendar this date based upon the reading of the moving papers and consideration of all presented evidence," the document said. "Temporary guardians have the authority to change Dylan's school and housing pending the next hearing date."

Burnett's representatives did not respond to TODAY's request for comment about the latest legal decision, but did send a statement on Aug. 20 regarding the initial filing requesting guardianship of her grandson.

"Due to addiction issues and other circumstances that my daughter, Erin, has been struggling with impacting her immediate family dynamic, my husband and I have petitioned the court to be appointed legal guardian of my 14-year-old grandson," Burnett said in the statement.

Hamilton-West is the son of Burnett's daughter Erin Hamilton with her ex-husband, Tony West. Hamilton, 52, is one of Burnett's three daughters with ex-husband Joe Hamilton, whom she divorced in 1984.

In the court documents requesting legal guardianship of her grandson, Burnett said that her daughter has "suffered from severe substance abuse and addiction issues" for much of her adult life and has been in and out of rehabilitation and institutionalized eight times in the past 19 years. She and West were married for four months before getting divorced in 2006, according to the court filing.

Burnett also said in the filing that her daughter sent multiple text messages on July 15 to Dylan and her adult son, Zachary Carlson, in which she threatened suicide. Dylan told his father, who called the Los Angeles Police Department, which conducted a wellness check on Erin and placed her on a 51/50 hold for "suicidality and drug use."

Carol Burnett says her daughter, Erin Hamilton, has been struggling with substance abuse issues for the past 19 years. Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Erin Hamilton was taken to two hospitals for treatment and released on July 24, according to the filing. Burnett and Miller added in their petition that Tony West checked himself into a rehab center in Los Angeles on Aug. 7 and "is unable to provide financial support for Dylan."

"Dylan’s living environment has long been unstable, unpredictable, and unhealthy for a child," the couple said in the filing.

The couple said in the earlier filing that they have financially supported Hamilton-West "for the entirety of his life."

"This financial support includes providing for his medical insurance, dental insurance, educational needs, as well as his basic living and housing expenses," the filing said.

"This will further Dylan's interests in a stable, secure, and loving environment and ensure that his needs are met on a consistent basis," it added.