Someone has sticky fingers! In an adorable TikTok video, a toddler vehemently denies he ate his sister’s birthday cupcakes — despite being covered in frosting.

“Did you do this?” Tyrell Fulwood asks his 2-year-old son, T.J.

T.J., who has the evidence smeared all over his hands and face, insists it was not him. He most definitely did not lick icing off of any baked goods.

“No,” T.J. says. “No. No. No. No.”

“Did you do it?” Fulwood repeats. “You didn’t do this? You sure? This is your last chance.”

But the wide-eyed little boy maintains his innocence.

“No,” T.J. says. “No.”

Fulwood, 34, told TODAY Parents that T.J. is always getting into mischief. There was recently a messy incident with Vaseline.

“He rubbed it all into his hair, all over his body,” Fulwood laughed. “Another time he poured a bottle of blue paint all over the couch when no one was looking.”

The North Carolina-based father of four expects you’ll be seeing more T.J. content on social media in the near future.

“He’s always getting into stuff, and when you call him out, he’ll look you right in the eye. He doesn’t blink. That kid has the best poker face,” Fulwood said.

The cupcake clip has been viewed more than 2.8 million times since Fulwood shared it on TikTok earlier this month.

“He didnt do it, leave him alone, you have zero proof!” one commenter joked.

Added another, “This man is innocent. His story never changed once!! ‘No, no, no!’”

Jada Pinkett Smith also got a kick out of T.J. and posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “My life.”