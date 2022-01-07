IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Popular baby boy names for 2022

Trying to determine the perfect name for a baby boy? Here are the top picks for the year ahead.
The top 100 list of popular baby boy names is a mix of traditional and new names.
The top 100 list of popular baby boy names is a mix of traditional and new names.RealCreation / Getty Images/iStockphoto
By Kait Hanson

Baby naming experts say 2022 is the year for boys names that are a mix of traditional and unexpected names. But one trend is "oh" so exciting, Nameberry co-founder Pamela Redmond told TODAY Parents.

Popular baby boy names

"Our list of the top boy names for the first month of 2022 features two names ending in 'o' in the ten," Redmond said. "Arlo at number one and Milo (at six). In the top 25 we have four more o-ending names for boys: Theo, Hugo, Otto, and Nico."

The only truly traditional name for boys in the top ten is Theodore at number two.

"Of course there will always be parents who choose traditional family names like William or John for their sons, but beyond those we see people looking for boys’ names that have deep history but that also break the classic masculine mold," Redmond explained.

Baby boy naming trends for 2022

These might be unexpected Biblical names like Silas and Ezra, ancient names such as Atticus and Cassius, God names like Finn and Atlas, or names from other cultures such as the Scandinavian Soren or the Hawaiian Kai.

 The other letter trend to expect more of in 2022? The letter "s".

"Ancient Roman and mythological names often end in 's,' like Cassius and Atlas," Remond said. "We’re seeing last names with 's' endings used as firsts: Brooks, Wells, Rhodes. And then there are other s-ending boy names that are getting more popular (like) Otis, Magnus, Cyrus, Tobias, Ellis."

Gender neutral boy names

Parents are also more interested in giving their sons gender neutral names.

"Some that are getting more popular are Remy, Rory, River, Kit, and Zephyr," Redmond said.

Redmond reiterated that naming a baby boy changed a great deal in the space of a generation.

"Strict ideas of masculinity are outmoded, and boy names have a much more fluid gender identity," she said. "In general, parents are ready to move to fresh names in 2022, leaving the past behind, so names from other times, other cultures, and new sources will be much more accepted in the future than they were in the past."

Top 100 Boy Names For 2022

Expecting a baby girl this year? Here are the top girl names for 2022, according to Nameberry:

  1. Arlo
  2. Theodore
  3. Soren
  4. Atticus
  5. Felix
  6. Milo
  7. Silas
  8. Kai
  9. Rowan
  10. Finn
  11. Ezra
  12. Oscar
  13. Jude
  14. Theo
  15. Jasper
  16. August
  17. Hugo
  18. Atlas
  19. Oliver
  20. Asher
  21. Cassius
  22. Otto
  23. Miles
  24. Emmett
  25. Nico
  26. Sebastian
  27. Nathaniel
  28. Noah
  29. Owen
  30. Caspian
  31. Elliot
  32. Otis
  33. Magnus
  34. Caleb
  35. Everett
  36. Ronan
  37. Ethan
  38. James
  39. Levi
  40. Gideon
  41. Max
  42. Henry
  43. Arthur
  44. Callum
  45. Cyrus
  46. Leo
  47. Tobias
  48. Rory
  49. River
  50. Zachary
  51. Ellis
  52. Luca
  53. Thomas
  54. Orion
  55. Lucas
  56. Remy
  57. Archer
  58. Cassian
  59. Alexander
  60. Phoenix
  61. Ambrose
  62. Lucian
  63. Bodhi
  64. Louis
  65. Rhys
  66. Keiran
  67. Julian
  68. Lachlan
  69. Roman
  70. Alistair
  71. Sawyer
  72. Elio
  73. Wyatt
  74. Charlie
  75. Jack
  76. Simon
  77. Elias
  78. Liam
  79. Enzo
  80. Evander
  81. Aurelius
  82. Isaac
  83. Xavier
  84. Mateo
  85. Emrys
  86. Cosmo
  87. Micah
  88. Archie
  89. Jonah
  90. Dominic
  91. Jayden
  92. Kit
  93. Hudson
  94. Knox
  95. Wesley
  96. Beau
  97. Gabriel
  98. Vincent
  99. Flynn
  100. Graham

