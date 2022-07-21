Nicky Hilton shares first photos of newborn son: ‘Baby bliss’

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is giving fans a peek at the newborn son she and her husband, banking heir James Rothschild, recently welcomed.

The 38-year-old fashion designer posted a photo Thursday on Instagram that showed her holding her baby boy while resting in a hammock. Her son, whose name she hasn't yet shared, wears a onesie with angel wings sewn onto the back.

"Baby bliss" she captioned the sweet shot.

The fashion designer shared a second picture of herself nuzzling her son in her Instagram stories.

Hilton Rothschild and her husband, who also share daughters Lily-Grace, 5, and Theodora, 4, announced the birth of their baby boy on July 5. Hilton Rothschild shared the news by posting a black-and-white photo on Instagram of her and her husband standing near a window as he held her bump.

@nickyhilton via Instagram

"We are officially a party of 5! Welcome to the world sweet boy. Mom, dad and big sisters could not be more smitten," the mom of three captioned the image, adding a blue heart emoji.

The couple, who began dating in 2011, tied the knot in July 2015 at Kensington Palace in London with Hilton Rothschild's older sister, DJ and former reality star Paris Hilton, serving as her maid of honor, according to E! News.

Nicky Hilton and husband James Rothschild announced the arrival of their third child, a baby boy, earlier this month. Gregg DeGuire / FilmMagic

Hilton Rothschild opened up about being a mom to little ones in a February 2020 interview with People. The secrets to her parenting style? Patience, said the designer, and knowing how to lead by example.

“Patience and being the best version of yourself — I’ve learned that with children, it’s not what you say, it’s what you do,” she said.

“If you’re going to get upset with your child for screen time or being on an iPad, you yourself can’t be sitting on a phone or on an iPad,” she explained.

“Our children mirror what we do so I think it’s very important to set a good example. Be the best version of yourself.”