Naomi Osaka shares first baby pic while boyfriend Cordae reveals her name

Naomi Osaka is giving fans a cute peek at her newborn daughter.

The 25-year-old tennis champ posted a photo of her little one along with other pics documenting her pregnancy July 13 on Instagram.

The baby pic showed only Osaka's daughter's body, dressed in an adorably sporty onesie decorated with tennis rackets and balls. She included another shot of herself baring her baby bump next to several keyboards as well as a pic showing her lying in a hospital bed.

The four-time Grand Slam singles winner captioned the carousel, "Well that was a cool little intermission, now back to your regularly scheduled program."

TODAY.com previously confirmed People's July 11 report that Osaka and Cordae had welcomed their first child.

Naomi Osaka and Cordae have welcomed their first child. Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

Osaka's sweet Instagram photos come just a few days after Cordae appeared to have revealed the couple's daughter's name while performing live in concert.

In a video tweeted July 11 by a fan, the Doomsday” rapper can be heard saying, "My daughter Shai was born just a few days ago." He goes on to dedicate his performance to "my baby girl Shai."

Osaka announced that she and Cordae were expecting on Jan. 11 when she posted about an exciting “life update” on her social media platforms.

“Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023,” she wrote alongside a sonogram pic.

The Osaka-born athlete included the image of a longer message about motherhood, written in both Japanese and English.

“I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha,'" she wrote, in part.

In May, Osaka opened up to TODAY.com about how excited she was to be a first-time mom.

"It really does feel like a dream to think of my own child in the stands watching me, and I’m so excited that I’ve got that coming in the not-so-distant future,” she said via email.

She went on to say that she had "a lot of helpful people," including her mom, Tamaki Osaka, giving her support.

“My mom is someone who I really look up to and admire for the sacrifices she made for me and my sister (former tennis star Mari Osaka) growing up,” she said. “I know having my own child will only bring us closer and I’m looking forward to that.”