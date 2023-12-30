NBC Sports host Maria Taylor welcomes first baby after a ‘tumultuous journey to motherhood’

NBC Sports host Maria Taylor is a mom!

On Dec. 24, Taylor welcomed her first baby with her husband, Jon Hemphill, she shared on Instagram Dec. 30. The couple named their son Roman.

"To the world you are just a person, but to me you are the entire world," Taylor wrote in her post.

The "Football Night in America" host opened up about becoming a mom for the first time in a sweet message on Instagram.

"My tumultuous journey to motherhood makes this moment that much sweeter. There were so many hard days and setbacks. Surgeries, shots, doctors appointments, egg retrievals, and transfers. But after all of that I was blessed with a healthy pregnancy," she wrote.

In July, Taylor revealed she was pregnant when she shared pictures of her growing baby bump on Instagram, as well as a snap of her holding a picture of a sonogram and another of her holding a pair of infant shoes.

"The last 3 years have been some of the most physically, mentally, and emotionally challenging years of my life," Taylor captioned the post. "My journey to motherhood has not been a straight path."

She said there were moments when she felt like her body was "betraying" her.

"There were times when I felt like giving up," she said. "But it was put on my heart to keep trying and never let the dream of becoming a mother go."

Taylor said her husband, family and friends have been there for her every step of the way as she "traveled cross country for appointments."

"It’s still crazy to think that just a year ago I came into the NFL season with the news of a failed embryo transfer. Another hope dashed," she said. "And now this fall I come into a new season carrying the greatest gift of all. Our sweet Prince will be here soon and I can’t wait to be his mom!"

On Dec. 17, Taylor's colleagues shared a heartwarming video saying their goodbyes before the sports commentator started maternity leave.

After viewing the video, Taylor shed a few tears as she received a bundle of blue balloons to celebrate the occasion.

"It's a boy," a post on X accompanying the video said.

In her Instagram post announcing Roman's birth, Taylor wrote that her baby son allowed her to "work all the way up until one week before he made his entrance into the world."

"And now I know my life will never be the same because I have given birth to my soulmate," she said.

She also reflected on her previous experience reading birth announcements just like her own while she was struggling to conceive.

"Just know that if you are enduring a difficult journey to motherhood that it doesn't have to be a straight line and all of the pain you feel today will be worth the joy your baby will bring you tomorrow," she wrote. "Try to keep your hopes high and the faith alive."