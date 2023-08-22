While baby girl names that start with 'X' are harder to find, these unusual names are worth the effort.

Alexandra may not begin with an "X," but the letter certainly gives it a distinctive touch. The classic name was in the top 100 girl names from 1984 to 2014, according to the Social Security Administration. Alexandra can even be shortened to Xandra for a unique nickname.

Many "X" names have historical roots, such as Xanthippe, which was the name of philosopher Socrates' wife.

Girl names that start with "X" also have worldwide popularity. Notable figures with "X" names include Colombian actress Ximena Duque, Moldovan model Xenia Deli, American actress Xochitl Gomez, Chinese singer and actress Xun Zhou, Bolivian actress Ximena Herrera, Albanian model and actress Xhesika Berberi, and American actress Xosha Roquemore.100 Baby Girl Names That Start With 'X'

From Xena to Xayla, here are 100 baby girl names that start with "X."