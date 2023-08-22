IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Get organized for fall with expert-approved tips and finds for the whole family

100 baby girl names that start with 'X'

Some of the most unique baby girl names can be found at the end of the alphabet.
Baby
Historical names like Xanthippe have a unique flair.Getty Images
By Sophie Caldwell

While baby girl names that start with 'X' are harder to find, these unusual names are worth the effort.

Alexandra may not begin with an "X," but the letter certainly gives it a distinctive touch. The classic name was in the top 100 girl names from 1984 to 2014, according to the Social Security Administration. Alexandra can even be shortened to Xandra for a unique nickname.

Many "X" names have historical roots, such as Xanthippe, which was the name of philosopher Socrates' wife.

More unique baby names!

Girl names that start with "X" also have worldwide popularity. Notable figures with "X" names include Colombian actress Ximena Duque, Moldovan model Xenia Deli, American actress Xochitl Gomez, Chinese singer and actress Xun Zhou, Bolivian actress Ximena Herrera, Albanian model and actress Xhesika Berberi, and American actress Xosha Roquemore.100 Baby Girl Names That Start With 'X'

From Xena to Xayla, here are 100 baby girl names that start with "X."

  • Ximena
  • Xiomara
  • Xandra
  • Xara
  • Xantiana
  • Xanthe
  • Xayah
  • Xenia
  • Xavia
  • Xianna
  • Xion
  • Xiu
  • Xezal
  • Xanh
  • Xantipa
  • Xanna
  • Xanthi
  • Xiang
  • Xosha
  • Xue
  • Xandie
  • Xamira
  • Xalia
  • Xinyi
  • Xena
  • Xaviera
  • Xanda
  • Xäniä
  • Xinxin
  • Xyla
  • Xainte
  • Xanthe
  • Xand
  • Xaniyah
  • Xanthippe
  • Xayide
  • Xasmina
  • Xenopatra
  • Xatia
  • Xanaan
  • Xäyat
  • Xaquelina
  • Xayana
  • Xing
  • Xalila
  • Xayal
  • Xalwo
  • Xinyu
  • Xami
  • Xana
  • Xia
  • Xulia
  • Xuân
  • Xabiba
  • Xaia
  • Xene
  • Xochitl
  • Xun
  • Xandrella
  • Xanim
  • Xhesika
  • Xiadani
  • Xiuying
  • Xoana
  • Xochiquetzal
  • Xaira
  • Xaris
  • Xasna
  • Xavienna
  • Xaysavanh
  • Xacinta
  • Xaria
  • Xayla
  • Xaina
  • Xantal
  • Xarya
  • Xen
  • Xandrea
  • Xylia
  • Xanthea
  • Xandria
  • Xanthene
  • Xiana
  • Xaviara
  • Xumor
  • Xantho
  • Xuri
  • Xeno
  • Xandriah
  • Xuela
  • Xanthene
  • Xenie
  • Xava
  • Xylene
  • Xantena
  • Xanthippi
  • Xaliima
  • Xinlin
  • Xóchilt
  • Xäliulla
Sophie Caldwell

Sophie is interning for TODAY.com this summer. Originally from Texas, she is adjusting to life in New York City. When she isn't writing about news and pop culture trends, she can be found petting stray animals, spending hours at bookstores, or taking the subway in the wrong direction.