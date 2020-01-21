Want to join our Read With Jenna conversation LIVE? Submit your question here!

Amy Schumer gets real (funny) about her post-baby body: See her photos

The funny mom says she should be nominated this awards season, but not for her comedy.

/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

Awards season is in full swing, and Amy Schumer is sharing her feeling that she deserves a different kind of "SAG" award, one only moms will understand.

"I should be nominated for a SAG award #notwheretheyoncewere," Schumer wrote in her post on Instagram, sharing photos of her sweatshirt-covered breasts, which she says have changed a bit since giving birth to son, Gene, in May 2019.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7j9l7aJJzb

Schumer's fellow moms were quick to comment on the post, sharing words of solidarity.

"Mine act as a floor Swiffer," joked one follower.

"I feel this on a spiritual level," said another.

Nancy Redd, author of “Pregnancy, OMG!: The First Ever Photographic Guide for Modern Mamas-to-Be,” says when it comes to pregnancy, sagging breasts are often par for the course.

"Like cellulite and wrinkles, a person's propensity for sagging boobs after baby is mostly genetic and thus, unpreventable," Redd told TODAY Parents. "As a proud member of the saggy boobs club since puberty — I love Amy's candor about this purely cosmetic issue."

Redd says honest posts like Schumer's should make all women feel beautiful and strong.

"Saggy boobs should have nothing to do with a person's self-worth, mommy or not," said Redd.

Cheers to all the moms in the running for a SAG award of their own!

Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.