Awards season is in full swing, and Amy Schumer is sharing her feeling that she deserves a different kind of "SAG" award, one only moms will understand.
"I should be nominated for a SAG award #notwheretheyoncewere," Schumer wrote in her post on Instagram, sharing photos of her sweatshirt-covered breasts, which she says have changed a bit since giving birth to son, Gene, in May 2019.
Schumer's fellow moms were quick to comment on the post, sharing words of solidarity.
"Mine act as a floor Swiffer," joked one follower.
"I feel this on a spiritual level," said another.
Nancy Redd, author of “Pregnancy, OMG!: The First Ever Photographic Guide for Modern Mamas-to-Be,” says when it comes to pregnancy, sagging breasts are often par for the course.
"Like cellulite and wrinkles, a person's propensity for sagging boobs after baby is mostly genetic and thus, unpreventable," Redd told TODAY Parents. "As a proud member of the saggy boobs club since puberty — I love Amy's candor about this purely cosmetic issue."
Redd says honest posts like Schumer's should make all women feel beautiful and strong.
"Saggy boobs should have nothing to do with a person's self-worth, mommy or not," said Redd.
Cheers to all the moms in the running for a SAG award of their own!