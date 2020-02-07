Actor Kellan Lutz and wife Brittany revealed Thursday that she has had a pregnancy loss.

They each shared the news on Instagram. The “Twilight” actor posted the message his wife wrote on her page, alongside a black-and-white picture of her holding her stomach.

“My Wonder Woman,” he began his post. “It’s been a crazy rollercoaster of a week with a lot of emotions. Taking heartbrokenness to a whole new level but Grateful for these past 6 months and the journey itself.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

"In life we might not get the answers to all of our questions but we will always remain faithful! God will restore. I love you @brittanylynnlutz. Thank you all for all your love, respect in this private time, understanding of this situation, and utmost support! Just know we love you all and appreciate you all and we process all differently. Can’t wait to see our baby girl in Heaven when God calls us home.”

Brittany initially revealed the news in her own post.

“Baby girl, It was my absolute honor and pleasure to be your mom these last 6 months. I did my best and it was an absolute joy seeing your little face all those times on that screen and feeling your tiny kicks,” she wrote.

Lutz wrote that she is still coming to terms with her loss.

Kellan Lutz and wife Brittany had been expecting their first child. Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

“I don’t know why it happened the way it did, but part of me finds so much peace knowing you never experienced pain or heartache and never will. You’re in the arms of Jesus now and one day we will get to meet you for real. Until I see you in heaven... your mommy loves you so much,” she wrote.

Lutz also said she will need time process, but takes comfort knowing all the people who have showed her love during this ordeal.

“I’m not ready to talk about what happened, and I’m not sure I ever will,” she wrote. “But I can say I am SO grateful for the most amazing husband who’s been by my side the entire time. I have the best most supportive family. The prayers from friends have meant everything. My incredible doctor and the amazing team at UCLA Medical Center who kept me alive are the real MVPs.

“And to all of you who donate blood — I have never been more grateful for you. Without you people like me wouldn’t be here. Thank you for respecting all of our privacy right now. Gonna take some time away to process and heal.”

The couple was looking forward to starting a family.

"Brittany and I, we're pregnant and it's our first one and we're really excited for it. It's been on my heart for a long time," Kellan told "Entertainment Tonight" in December.