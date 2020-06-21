She's every woman!

Brooke Monroe Conaway sang the fiercest rendition of Chaka Khan's "I'm Every Woman" while her dad, Cornell C. Conaway, served as her hype man. The Instagram video, which is an instant mood booster, was filmed last year when Brooke was 7. It went viral again this week after rapper Missy Elliot tweeted it out to her 6.8 million followers.

"I love this video because me and my daddy made it and it was so much fun. It was a feel good song and I love it. I love all of it," Brooke, now 8 years old, told TODAY.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

She said her favorite part of being an internet sensation is making people smile and reading the kind comments from all over the world. She said she's received notes from people in Australia, Ireland, London and Brazil, to name a few places.

“It makes me feel happy that they're happy," she said.

Brooke's father said he noticed her talent at a young age.

"I have been filming her since we brought her home from the hospital," he said. "One particular day, we were going to my mom's house. We were listening to Run DMC "Proud to be Black." I challenged her and said, 'I bet you can't learn these lyrics.' She did it, and with so much tenacity."

Brooke said Beyoncé, Chaka Khan and Michael Jackson are some of her favorite singers. When she grows up, she said she'd love to be a singer and an actress, but "the best thing I want to be is something no one has been before," she said.

Her dad said he's proud to be her hype man and that they'll continue to make more adorable videos.

"Our main purpose is to give people good vibes and brighten up their day," Conaway said. "We get inspired because we have so many people sending us messages saying we have inspired them."