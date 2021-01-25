While we won’t know all the top baby names of 2021 for quite some time, early choices for popular baby girl names indicate that ethereal, hopeful themes are on the rise.

Nameberry co-founder Pamela Redmond Satran said she's already seeing a 2021 theme for top baby girl names.

“The biggest trend is toward what we call the magic names — powerful names of gods and goddesses, including some of the more negative figures parents avoided previously like Lucifer, and aspirational word names like Brave and Legendary,” she told TODAY Parents.

It would seem Nick Cannon and girlfriend Brittany Bell were in on the naming trend when they welcomed Powerful Queen Cannon at the end of 2020.

“On the softer side we've got cottagecore names — think Ella Emhoff's inauguration outfit and Taylor Swift's braid — that include vintage nickname names such as Flora and Raye,” Redmond Satran said.

Strong baby girl names

Nameberry’s 2021 naming forecast suggested that parents choosing powerful names reflects hope for the future.

“The subtlest way to invest a child’s name with magic is through a positive but more covert meaning such as ‘strength’ or ‘sunlight,’” the Nameberry site predicted.

The naming site’s popularity list, updated monthly, ranks the top names based on attention, not necessarily names parents are using. So far, 2021’s popular baby girl names include:

1. Luna

2. Eloise

3. Maeve

4. Aurora

5. Ophelia

6. Isla

7. Iris

8. Aurelia

9. Hazel

10. Ivy

“For girls, Eloise is suddenly at number two, and also strong are Ophelia, Iris and Aurelia,” Redmond Satran said. “One name that was heading for the top, I might have even guessed it could become number one, was Cora and now I don't think that's going to happen because it sounds too much like coronavirus.”

Unique baby girl names

Nameberry's list of rising baby girl names includes these unique names that are predicted to be popular in 2021:

1. Alma

2. Avalon

3. Bee

4. Daphne

5. Elodie

6. Galilee

7. Ida

8. Juno

9. Nell

10. Sylvie

