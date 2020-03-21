Vice President Mike Pence says he will get tested for the coronavirus

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence said he and his wife, Karen Pence, would get tested for the coronavirus Saturday afternoon after a member of Pence's staff tested positive for the virus Friday night.

“I am pleased to report he's doing well,” Pence said of the staffer. “He had mild cold-like symptoms for about a day and a half. He has not been to the White House since Monday. Neither the President nor I had direct contact with that staff person."

Pence said that both him and his wife felt fine and were not displaying any symptoms.

But given his “unique position” as vice president and as head of the White House’s coronavirus task force, Pence said he would go ahead and get tested.

“Both I and my wife will be tested for the coronavirus later this afternoon,” Pence said.

It is unclear how long the results will take and when he will inform the public of his diagnosis.

Pence said that contract tracing had been conducted after the White House learned of the staffer's illness, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

Trump tested negative for the virus last week, after he was in close contact with multiple people at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida who had been exposed to the coronavirus.

When asked if Trump would take another test after learning that a White House staffer had tested positive, Trump told reporters “I feel great.”