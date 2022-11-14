A shooting on the University of Virginia campus Sunday left three people dead and two others injured, and the shooter, suspected to be a student, is still at large, the university's president said.

“I am heartbroken to report that the shooting has resulted in three fatalities; two additional victims were injured and are receiving medical care,” the school's president, Jim Ryan, said in a letter to students. He did not identify the victims.

"This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia," Ryan said. Classes would be canceled on Nov. 14, and only essential employees should report to work on campus, Ryan said.

The University of Virginia Office of Emergency Management said in a tweet gunfire was first reported around 10:30 p.m. near a parking garage on Culbreth Road.

Additional alerts sent to students warned them to "shelter in place" and "RUN HIDE FIGHT" as a manhunt began for the suspected shooter.

The UVA Police Department and the UVA Office of Emergency Management said they were looking for Christopher Darnell Jones in connection with the shooting. Ryan described Jones as "one of our students" in a letter to students.

Christopher Darnell Jones. @UVAPolice / Twitter

"Call 911 if seen, do not approach," the UVA Police Department said in a tweet that also shared a photo of Jones.

NBC News reported the same photo appears on a 2018 football roster on the official website for the school's team, the Virginia Cavaliers. The profile said Jones did not appear in any games that year.

The shooting suspect was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes, according to UVA police. Police said the suspect may be driving a black SUV with a Virginia license plate of TWX3580.

The university's emergency management office and police department said the suspect is still at large and should be considered "armed and dangerous." Authorities are continuing to search on and around the school's campus for the suspect.

"We have all received several shelter in place texts, and they are frightening," Robyn S. Hadley, vice president and dean of students at the University of Virginia, said in an email to students. She said she was sheltering in place and was "in direct touch with University leadership and UPD."

"Please, please take the shelter in place commands seriously as the situation remains active," Hadley said.