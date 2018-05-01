Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Trump warns of election meddling from Russia and other countries at Ohio rally

Aug.05.201803:02

President Donald Trump hit the campaign trail on Saturday for the third time this week, throwing his support behind Republican Troy Balderson. Trump won the district by double-digits in the 2016 election, but Democrat Danny O’Connor is polling strong. Trump also cautioned about meddling in the upcoming election, saying, “We've got to stop everybody from attacking us but there were a lot. Russia's there. China is there." NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports for Sunday TODAY.

