President Donald Trump's lawyers told a federal judge on Wednesday that they intend to keep fighting a New York grand jury subpoena for his tax returns and will file their legal objections before the end of the month.

Both Trump and the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus Vance, called for an expedited process in a joint filing before a federal district court judge in New York. Trump's lawyers said they would file their initial objection to the subpoena by July 27. The final legal briefs from both sides would be due by August 14.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Trump's lawyers said the president intends to take full advantage of the avenues the Supreme Court left open to him in its ruling last week. The justices rejected his claims that he is absolutely immune from state grand jury subpoenas.

The Trump court filing said he is likely to claim that the subpoena is too broad, is motivated by a desire to harass, is meant to manipulate his policy decisions or retaliate against him for official acts, and would impede his ability to carry out his duties. They also say they'll need to know more about "the nature and the scope" of the investigation so they can evaluate whether the grand jury needs everything it's requesting.

But Vance said Trump can oppose the subpoena only on the same grounds that anyone else would and cannot claim he's entitled to special consideration because he's the president. As for his potential claims, Vance said the federal judge has already ruled that there was no bad faith or attempt to harass and that compliance with the subpoena would not substantially impair his ability to carry out his official duties.

It would be "highly irregular and inappropriate" for the president's lawyers to inquire into why the grand jury wants the materials, Vance said. "If the president has anything left to say," then Trump should do so "with all appropriate haste," he told the court.

The judge, Victor Marrero, scheduled a hearing for Thursday to discuss the potential briefing schedule.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com.