TODAY is teaming up with Feeding America for Season of Giving

The coronavirus pandemic has led to rising food insecurity across the country this year. According to Feeding America, about 54 million people nationwide will not have "adequate access" to nutritious food during the pandemic.

As part of TODAY's Season of Giving series, TODAY is teaming up with Feeding America to bring awareness to the nationwide crisis. To learn more, tune in on Tuesday, Dec. 15 as correspondents report live from East Hartford, Chicago and Houston, sharing ways for viewers to help those in need this holiday season. Every dollar donated to Feeding America can provide at least 10 meals, delivered through the organization's network of food banks.