TODAY fans share heartwarming videos as they reunite with family and friends

See happy families get Back Together TODAY after their vaccinations

March 26, 202100:49
By Drew Weisholtz

Reunited ... and it feels so good.

As more and more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine, families have started sharing videos of loved ones finally hugging again after spending so much time apart during the coronavirus pandemic.

TODAY shared a few of those videos on Friday, with families enjoying sweet embraces — no social distance required.

TODAY wants you to share videos and photos of these precious moments, too! So snap a picture or record a clip featuring yourself and loved ones, whether it be parents, grandparents, siblings or friends, reuniting. Then, post it on social media using the hashtag #BackTogetherTODAY.

After the show aired a few of the submissions that have already poured in, Hoda Kotb urged fans not to let up.

“More, more, more!” she cheered. “Keep ‘em coming!”

