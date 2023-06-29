Texas grand jury considers criminal charges against Travis Scott in Astroworld deaths, lawyer says

A grand jury in Texas is considering criminal charges against rapper Travis Scott following a deadly crowd surge that happened at his Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, in 2021.

The Houston, Texas, grand jury met on Thursday, June 29, to decide whether or not they should hand down a decision on Scott and several others involved in the tragedy, Scott's attorney Kent Schaffer confirmed to NBC News.

“There’s no telling how long it will take but we’re confident that they will agree that Travis committed no crimes,” Schaffer said.

Travis Scott performs onstage during the third annual Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on Nov. 5, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Rick Kern / Getty Images

According to NBC News, 10 people ranging in age from 9 to 27, died when a crowd of about 50,000 people started pushing toward the stage at NRG Park in November 2021.

Fire Chief Samuel Peña told a news conference that people started panicking once others "began to compress toward the front of the stage."

"That caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries. People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic," he said.

"It was scary, like, genuinely," one attendee, Alleighya Odom, told NBC News at the time.

Odom noted that the packed crowd felt like a "force on my back," and they saw "people on the ground" looking "scared, eyes wild, like, 'Please help me.'"

In response to the tragedy, which injured thousands, Scott took to Twitter to say that he was "absolutely devastated by what took place last night."

“My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival," he said.

“I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need,” Scott added. “Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All.”

Shortly after the incident, a spokesperson for Scott — who hosted the festival — told NBC News that the rapper was unfairly blamed for the tragedy .

“It’s very clear that the tide is turning as the authorities and public conversation has been focused on concert operators and security contractors rather than performers,” the spokesperson said in a statement at the time, adding “all signs point to a strong comeback” for Scott.