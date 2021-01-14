'Survivor' contestant Angie Jakusz has died at 40

Angie Jakusz, who was a contestant on season 10 of "Survivor" in 2005, has died at 40.

Jakusz, whose full name was Cassandra Anne Jakusz, earned the nickname "No Fun Angie" for her independent streak as part of the Ulong tribe on "Survivor: Palau."

The Wisconsin native, who had been living and working in New Orleans, died on Jan. 8, according to an obituary.

During her season on "Survivor," she made it to Day 12 before being voted off the island.

"Angie was an incredibly passionate person with an extraordinary lust for life. Whether she was sewing, painting, drawing, doing nail art or makeup, costuming, reading, snorkeling, scuba diving, traveling or just raising hell, she did it lovingly and with laser precision," the obituary reads.

Her cause of death is not given, but fellow "Survivor: Palau" contestant Coby Archa told People that her family informed him three years ago that Jakusz had been undergoing treatment for cancer.

"She wasn't into the fame, just the experience of 'Survivor,''' Archa said. "She came, she played, and she went back to her life in New Orleans. She liked her life that way."

Jakusz is survived by her husband of nine years, Steven Calandra, as well as her parents, brother, niece and nephew, according to her obituary.

She is the second cast member from "Survivor: Palau" to pass away and the second "Survivor" contestant to die in the last five months. Jennifer Lyon, a contestant on season 10, died at 37 in 2010 from breast cancer, while former NBA All-Star Cliff Robinson, who was on "Survivor: Cagayan" in 2014, died in August 2020 at 53 from lymphoma.