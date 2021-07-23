Steve Kornacki breaks down how and where to watch the Tokyo Olympics

So, you say you want to watch the Tokyo Olympics, but don’t know how to keep up? Well NBC News national political correspondent Steve Kornacki is here to help.

Kornacki broke down how you can tune in to all of your favorite events while appearing on TODAY Friday.

“It’s a challenge to try and go through this schedule because there are going to be in total, 7,000 hours of Olympic coverage on all of the different NBC networks,” he said.

NBC will be the primary go-to source, carrying 250 hours of coverage.

“NBC — this is the mother ship, the broadcast network, NBC,” he said. “Basically, the rule of thumb here is on any given day of the Olympics, the biggest event that day, the biggest event, especially if there’s a medal on the line, look to NBC for that.”

Other events will be on USA, NBCSN, Golf Channel, CNBC, Olympic Channel, Telemundo and Universo.

And if your Olympic spirit burns bright, Kornacki reminded viewers that the very first medal to be awarded will be Saturday in women’s air rifle, which you can watch on USA.

If you need to get your viewing schedule in order, then go online. Kornacki recommends checking out NBCOlympics.com/schedule.

And if you’ve cut ties with cable and want to stream events, you’re covered, too. In addition to NBCOlympics.com/schedule, you can download the NBC Sports app. Both options will allow you to stream events live and watch highlights.

NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, will also be a place for viewers to check out the action. It will offer live coverage, highlights and interviews. Kornacki noted how Peacock can be a savior, due to the time difference, since Tokyo is more than half a day ahead of the United States, which will come in handy for high-profile sports like gymnastics.

“You can go to the Peacock, you can stream it, watch it live in the morning before it airs prime time on NBC, so a little bit of a workaround there,” he said.

