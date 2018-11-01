Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Starbucks will allow anyone to use its bathrooms, whether they’re paying customers or not, the company said Thursday in the latest effort to calm the uproar over the treatment of two black men in a Philadelphia store last month.

Starbucks executive chairman Howard Schultz announced the policy change while speaking to the Atlantic Council, a Washington think tank that was giving him a business leadership award.

Starbucks bathrooms will be open to anyone, not just customers, the company's executive chairman said. TODAY

“We don’t want to become a public bathroom, but we’re going to make the right decision a hundred percent of the time and give people the key because we don’t want anyone at Starbucks to feel as if we are not giving access to you to the bathroom because you are less than," Schultz said.

The comments come weeks after two black men were arrested for trespassing after using the bathroom in a Philadelphia Starbucks store. The store manager called the police while the men sat a table waiting for a business associate to arrive.