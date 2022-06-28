Wimbledon player serves up kindness to fatigued ball boy by offering him candy

Britain’s Jodie Burrage lost her first-round match at Wimbledon Monday, but the tennis star still managed to pull off a big win — at least as far as one ball boy is concerned.

During Burrage’s match against Ukrainian player Lesia Tsurenko, the 23-year-old noticed a ball boy looking unwell on the sidelines and stopped to offer him some help.

Jodie Burrage gives a ball boy some refreshments after they fainted during her women's singles first round match against Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, June 27, 2022. Steve Paston / AP

With officials looking on, quick-thinking Burrage ran to retrieve a bottle of sports drink and a packet of nutritional gel for the young man who appeared to feel faint.

Spectators applauded the move and one even offered up a bag of the popular British candy, Percy Pig, to help.

“Just tried to get him some sugar, gave him a Gatorade and a gel," Burrage said, according to The Associated Press. "The gel is not the nicest thing, so they managed to find some Percy Pigs somewhere along the line in the crowd, which he got down and then started to feel better."

The ball boy accepted the sports drink, gel and candy from Burrage. Steve Paston / PA via AP

The boy was then helped off the court and the match resumed.

“I just reacted how I think anyone would," Burrage noted. "He was not in a good spot. I just tried to help him out as much as possible.”

Percy Pig jumped on the opportunity to get some credit, too.

On the official Percy Pig Instagram account, the mascot for the brand of gummy candies given to the ball boy has declared, "Good thing I was on hand to come to the rescue earlier on court…wishing the ball boy a speedy recovery! Excellent choice @jodie_burrage 🐷"