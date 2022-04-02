Watch the moment gymnast Laurie Hernandez found out she was accepted to college

Laurie Hernandez is headed to college!

Earlier this week, the two-time Olympic medalist revealed that she was accepted to New York University's Tisch School of the Arts when the gymnast shared a TikTok video of herself and her girlfriend, Charlotte Drury, reading her acceptance letter.

"No matter what happens, I'm so, so proud of you," the trampoline gymnast told Hernandez in the clip while rubbing her arm.

"Thank you," Hernandez replied, before turning her attention to the computer.

After a few seconds, the two girls started yelling in excitement. Hernandez was so happy that she accidentally flung her arms into the air and hit Drury in the face. She did it so quickly that the camera even fell backward.

"LETS GOOO #Tisch," Hernandez captioned the clip.

Hernandez has been grabbing everyone's attention ever since she competed on the U.S. women’s gymnastics team alongside all-stars Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman and Madison Kocian during the 2016 Summer Olympics.

At only 16, she made history when she became the first Latina to make the U.S. Women’s Olympic Gymnastics team in 30 years.

In a September 2021 interview with "Know Your Value," Hernandez revealed how her Hispanic heritage pushed her to succeed.

“Being brought up by two Puerto Rican parents, it added some flair into everything I do,” she said.

Hernandez explained that she would sometimes dance with her parents as a child every Saturday morning, and that helped her be more passionate about her career.

“There’s a lot of passion. It narrows down to dance and music, and how I connect with that," she said. "I have parents who love movement.”

Laurie Hernandez performs during the Gymnastics Rio Gala on Day 12 of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

When Hernandez made the team at the 2016 Summer Olympics, she received a lot of support from the Puerto Rican community.

“Puerto Rico is home to me. It’s my home, it’s my culture,” she said. “There’s a lot of love in the community. You go visit that island and it’s like walking into Thanksgiving dinner with your cousins. It’s in the culture to be welcoming and loving.”

