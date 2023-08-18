Two Eagles players stretchered off field after neck injuries during game

Two Philadelphia Eagles players were carted off the field after suffering neck injuries during Thursday’s preseason game, but the team said that both had movement in all their extremities.

Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland was stretchered off the field after appearing to come down on his neck or shoulder area after making a catch in the the third quarter in a game against the Cleveland Browns.

Players from both teams surrounded the 25-year-old before he was carted off the field.

“WR Tyrie Cleveland is out with a neck injury. He has movement in all of his extremities,” the team tweeted.

Later, in the fourth quarter, Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo was carted off the field after suffering what the team also described as a neck injury.

He gave a thumbs up as he was being taken off the field.

The team said he also had movement in all of his extremities.

Cleveland was drafted in 2020 by the Denver Broncos. The Eagles signed him to their practice squad in January. Ojomo was selected by the Eagles in the 2023 draft.

