Travis Kelce pays homage to Jason after his retirement announcement with shirt

Travis Kelce put his brotherly love on display when he wore a T-shirt featuring Jason Kelce's image following the Philadelphia Eagles star's NFL retirement announcement on March 4.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended his older brother's announcement alongside parents Ed and Donna Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce.

Travis Kelce was filmed wiping away tears while sitting in the audience as Jason Kelce described the brothers' unbreakable bond.

Jason Kelce tearfully recalled how proud he was of his younger brother after the Chiefs defeated the Eagles at the 2023 Super Bowl.

The older Kelce brother recalled feeling torn between “immense heartbreak” for himself and his fellow Eagles and “the amount of pride I had that my brother climbed the mountaintop once again.”

Travis Kelce honors his brother in a new photo by wearing a T-shirt featuring the image of him in his Eagles uniform. The shirt's image showed the Philly legend raising his right arm as he walks off the football field.

The Kelce brothers tweeted the photo of Travis Kelce wearing the shirt while standing alongside Jason on March 5 to promote the upcoming episode of the duo's joint “New Heights” podcast, which drops March 6.

The T-shirt, called the Jason Kelce Pay Homage shirt, is available as a limited-release purchase from the clothing brand Homage, which partnered with Jason Kelce’s clothing line, Underdog.

The T-shirt retails for $40 with a portion of the proceeds benefitting (Be)Philly, a nonprofit foundation founded by Jason Kelce that provides financial support and increased visibility to charitable organizations that help improve the education and economic outcomes of students in Philadelphia public schools.