Rob Gronkowski weighs in on Bill Belichick’s future with the Patriots: ‘I think he stays’

The New England Patriots fell to the New York Jets 17-3 on Jan. 7, rounding out a disappointing season at 4-13, the team’s worst record in more than 30 years. It all left one very pivotal question: Was that game head coach Bill Belichick’s last with New England?

While the jury is still out about Belichick, who told reporters after the game that he and Patriots owner Robert Kraft plan to have a discussion about next year, one person is certainly in his corner: Rob Gronkowski.

“The ball is in Mr. Kraft’s hands,” Gronk said of Belichick’s future with the Pats. Nathan Congleton

The former tight end for New England, who spoke to TODAY.com on Jan. 8 to share about his new Frito-Lay NFL campaign with Marshawn Lynch, weighed in on Belichick’s future with the org, saying he’s confident in his return as head coach.

“First off, they got to see what they’re going to do with coach Belichick — I think he stays, I know he wants to stay on,” Gronkowski said. “The ball is in Mr. Kraft’s hands. It’s all about what he wants to do. If he wants to make the decision (to) move on from coach Belichick, then that’s going to have to be determined in the future, probably this week or the next week. But I think coach Belichick stays.”

Gronkowski also joined the 3rd hour of TODAY and spoke more on the subject, saying he believes Kraft will keep Belichick on as head coach “for at least another year.”

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during New England’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 17 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Gronkowski, regarded as one of the greatest tight ends to play in the league, was a key piece of the New England dynasty led by Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady between 2001 and 2019. Belichick led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles within that span — the most of any head coach in the NFL — and has made 12 Super Bowl appearances in his career as a head coach and assistant coach.

But since the departure of Brady, who drew Gronkowski out of retirement to join him in Tampa Bay in 2020, the Patriots and Belichick have had a rough go.

“The NFL is so competitive,” Gronkowski said on the 3rd hour of TODAY. “I mean, everyone’s good out there. There’s a salary cap. It’s a fair league and it happens, and he’s going to bounce back. He’s still an unbelievable coach. He knows how to use his talent when they’re out there out on the field. He's just got to go out there this offseason and bring some offensive players in and then he’ll be just fine.”

Belichick, for his part, spoke to reporters the night and morning after the Patriots-Jets game and made it clear he’s not prepared to discuss next moves.

“I’m under contract. I’m going to do what I always do,” Belichick said. “As far as any decisions or direction for next year, way too early for that.”

He added that he and Kraft may connect in a “series of meetings” to be handled internally.