Megan Rapinoe will play her final soccer game tonight before retirement

U.S. soccer legend Megan Rapinoe will play her final professional game against Gotham FC on Oct. 11 at San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium.

All eyes are on Rapinoe as she enters the pro stadium one final time Saturday night after a lengthy career that featured numerous big wins that happened on and off the field.

Rapinoe extended her career by one more match last Sunday when her OL Reign defeated host San Diego Wave FC, 1-0, in the National Women’s Soccer League semifinals.

OL Reign advanced to the NWSL title match with a single goal early in the second half by forward Veronica Latsko.

Latsko also carried the team in its quarterfinal bout against Angel City FC, which OL Reign won 1-0 with her late-game goal.

Rapinoe’s OL Reign will face another U.S. Women’s National Team stalwart in tonight’s match, Gotham FC’s Ali Krieger, who has also announced her retirement.

Rapinoe, 38, announced over the summer that she would be hanging up her cleats after the NWSL season.

The Redding, California, native will be leaving competitive soccer as one of America’s most durable and accomplished female athletes of all time, having played on four World Cup teams and four Olympic sides.

Her squads earned the World Cup trophy twice (in 2015 and 2019) and were awarded gold and bronze Olympic medals in 2021 and 2012, respectively.

Megan Rapinoe plays during a soccer match in Seattle, on Oct. 20, 2023. Steph Chambers / Getty Images

In the 2019 World Cup, Rapinoe left with the Golden Ball and Golden Boot awards as the tournament’s best player and top scorer.

That World Cup lifted Rapinoe to worldwide fame with one moment, dubbed Le Pose, captured in one of the most famed photos ever snapped in women’s sports.

After striking a free kick into France’s goal in the fifth minute of that quarterfinal match against the hosts in Paris, the lavender-haired star sprinted to a corner and lifted her arms in joy.

Her trophy case also includes the 2019 Ballon d’Or Féminin, as the world’s best female soccer player, the 2019 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year, the 2019 FIFA award for best female player in the world and a Presidential Medal of Freedom awarded last year.

She has used her platform to advocate for Black Lives Matter, women’s equality and LGBTQ rights.

Her advocacy, and spats with then-President Donald Trump, once led Rapinoe to call herself a “walking protest.”

Rapinoe first publicly identified as gay in 2012, telling Out magazine that the community still needs to see high-profile role models while combating pervasive homophobia.

“I feel like sports in general are still homophobic, in the sense that not a lot of people are out,” Rapinoe said more than a decade ago. “I feel everyone is really craving [for] people to come out. People want — they need — to see that there are people like me playing soccer for the good ol’ U.S. of A.”

Kickoff for Rapinoe’s final game will be tonight at 8:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com.