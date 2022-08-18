Luke Knox, college football player and brother of Buffalo Bills’ Dawson Knox, dies at 22

Luke Knox, a football player at Florida International University, has died, the school said Thursday.

Knox, who was the brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, died Wednesday night at age 22, according to school officials.

A cause of death was not revealed. The university said police do not suspect foul play, according to The Associated Press.

FIU announced Knox's death on social media Thursday.

"Today our panther family is mourning the loss of student-athlete Luke Knox. Our thoughts are with his loved ones and friends," the school wrote on Twitter.

A rep for FIU Athletics told TODAY the school had no plans at this time to release further information about Knox's passing.

Knox's football coach, Mike MacIntyre, who previously coached Knox at the University of Mississippi, mourned the student-athlete on Twitter, citing the linebacker's passion for the game and his love for his family and fellow teammates.

"Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox," wrote MacIntyre. “I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and at FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember.”

According to the AP, the FIU team's practice was canceled on Thursday and grief counselors met with the team and others from the university community.

Sean McDermott, head coach for the Buffalo Bills, sent his condolences to the Knox family during a press conference on Thursday.

“Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time, and we’re right there with him and supporting him and his family,” said McDermott. “Just tragic news that I woke up to this morning. We love him and we support him, and just unfortunate news this morning.”

Lane Kiffin, head coach of the Ole Miss football team, said in a statement that the team's members had "heavy hearts" upon learning of Knox's passing.

"I am very grateful for my personal relationship and time spent with Luke," wrote Kiffin. "He was a tremendous teammate and an even better person who lifted up everyone around him."

He continued, "The Knox family means so much to the Ole Miss family, and our players, staff and the rest of the university extend our deepest sympathies to all those that were touched by Luke's spirit.

"I know he is with God now," he added.