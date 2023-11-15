Lewis Hamilton's dating history: A look back at the celebs the F1 star has been linked to

When it comes to Formula 1 racing, few names are more recognizable than Lewis Hamilton.

The 38-year-old, a member of the Mercedes team, is known for setting records on the racetrack. But the British driver's personal life has also been making headlines for many years.

Hamilton has dated Nicole Scherzinger and has been romantically linked to several other celebrities, including Kendall Jenner and Shakira. Here's a look at his (rumored) dating history.

Jodia Ma

Lewis Hamilton poses with Jodia Ma (third from left) at the AutoSport Awards in London in 2006. Dave Benett / Getty Images

Hamilton dated Jodia Ma for several years after reportedly meeting at school. Reports emerged in 2007 that they had split.

Nicole Scherzinger

Hamilton and singer Nicole Scherzinger dated on and off between 2007 and 2015 before they went their separate ways for good. In 2016, Scherzinger spoke about why she wasn't in contact with her ex-boyfriend following their breakup during an episode of ITV’s “The Jonathan Ross Show.”

Lewis Hamilton and Nicole Scherzinger attend a reception at the British Fashion Awards in London in 2014. David M. Benett / Getty Images

“I don’t see anything negative; I think it’s quite natural when people separate and go their own ways. You just have to be adult about it and just always wish the other person happiness, success and love —like, sincerely — and I do,” she said, as reported by E! “We don’t, like, talk.”

The singer then went on to praise her ex, saying, “I only wish him happiness and success.”

In 2022, Hamilton alluded to their romance during an interview with Vanity Fair. He said he learned to prioritize his privacy after their very public relationship.

“I learned the hard way,” he said.

Hamilton confirmed that he hadn’t been in any long-term relationships over the last few years.

“I’m really just super focused on work,” he said. “I’ve realized that I can’t do two things or three things at once, I’ve got to focus on one.”

Rihanna

Rihanna and Lewis Hamilton attend the British Fashion Awards in London in 2014. David M. Benett / Getty Images

In 2015, dating rumors swirled when Hamilton was spotted with Rihanna on several occasions. In August of that year, they reportedly were seen partying at a New York club and were also photographed together in Barbados while celebrating carnival.

However, Hamilton addressed the rumors and told E! News that they simply weren’t true.

“You know, I’ve known Ri for a long time,” he said. “We’ve been friends for a while. We get to hang out every now and again.”

Gigi Hadid

Lewis Hamilton with Gigi Hadid at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2015. Hoch Zwei / Corbis via Getty Images

Rumors spread that Hamilton was dating Gigi Hadid in 2015 after they were photographed together on several occasions. The race car driver was seen holding Hadid’s waist at the Monaco Grand Prix and they also spent time together at an AmfAR gala.

Hadid sent a shoutout to Hamilton on Instagram in 2015, writing, “We love you @lewishamilton. Everyone knows you da champ.”

Speculation also linked the two of them in 2018. Did they really date? It's not clear.

Kendall Jenner

Hamilton and Kendall Jenner were romantically linked in 2015, but the driver emphasized that their bond was purely platonic during an interview with E! News.

"Me and Kendall have been friends for a while, so we’re just friends," he said.

However, Hamilton did speak highly of the model and reality star.

"She’s doing incredible, she’s very focused, very level-headed, and she’s just — for such a young woman, she’s very grown up," he said.

Rita Ora

Rita Ora attends the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2016. Andrej Isakovic / AFP via Getty Images

Hamilton and singer Rita Ora were rumored to be dating in 2016. Ora was spotted at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in November of that year. However, it's unclear if they were indeed romantically involved.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj and Lewis Hamilton at the Tommy Hilfiger x Lewis Hamilton launch party during New York Fashion Week in 2018. WWD / Penske Media via Getty Images

In 2018, Hamilton was rumored to be dating rapper Nicki Minaj after the pair attended a New York Fashion Week event in September.

Speculation intensified later in the month when Hamilton and Minaj posed for a photo in matching red helmets while riding an ATV together. Minaj then posted it to her Instagram page. However, it was not confirmed at the time that the two were dating.

Barbara Palvin

Barbara Palvin and Lewis Hamilton attend amfAR's 23rd Cinema Against AIDS Gala in France in 2016. Dave M. Benett / Getty Images

When Hamilton reportedly was spotted talking to model Barbara Palvin at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016, romance rumors quickly followed. They also spent some time together in Venice, and Palvin reportedly supported Hamilton at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

If they did date, neither of them spoke publicly about their relationship.

Winnie Harlow

Lewis Hamilton and Winnie Harlow attend the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City. Michael Stewart / FilmMagic

Hamilton was first romantically linked to model Winnie Harlow in 2016. The duo were spotted together on several occasions over the next few years, including at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York.

In 2019, Harlow posted a photo of herself cheering on Hamilton.

“CONGRATULATIONS #44 So blessed to be able to cheer on my good friend @lewishamilton at #Monaco50 @f1,” she captioned the post.

It's unclear whether Hamilton and Harlow officially dated.

Sofia Richie

Lewis Hamilton and Sofia Richie attend a Paris Fashion Week event in 2017. Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

When Hamilton was seated next to Sofia Richie at a Paris Fashion Week show in January 2017, dating rumors erupted. The following month, they were photographed at lunch together in Los Angeles. It's unclear whether they were an official couple or not.

Shakira

Most recently, fans have speculated that Hamilton is dating singer Shakira. The two were reportedly spotted hanging out after the Spanish Grand Prix and the Miami Grand Prix. Shakira and her former partner Gerard Piqué confirmed their split in June 2022.