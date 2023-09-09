Dylan Dreyer is back in Boston, getting a behind-the-scenes look at the operations at Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox.

Dylan, who used to work at NBC Boston, took the field at the baseball stadium Sept. 8 to learn about all the different jobs needed to make a Red Sox game a Red Sox game.

During her visit, she received a surprise hello from Red Sox coach, Jason Varitek.

There, Dylan got to test her newfound skills during Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles won 11-2.

For more on Dylan's time behind the scenes at Fenway Park, tune in to the "On the Job" series on the 3rd Hour of TODAY later this month.

Here’s a sneak peek at Dylan’s experience.

Dylan Dreyer takes the field at Fenway Park. Erin Kim / TODAY

Dylan Dreyer warms up for her gig as a ball attendant, who's responsible for fetching stray baseballs during the game, for the Boston Red Sox. Erin Kim / TODAY

Dylan Dreyer practices catching a ball before putting her skills to the test during a Boston Red Sox game. Erin Kim / TODAY

CORRECTION (Sept. 9, 2023, 10:20 a.m. E.T.): A previous version of this article misstated Jason Variteck's role with the Boston Red Sox. He is a coach and former player, not the head coach.