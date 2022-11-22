IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United after explosive interview criticizing owners

The soccer star criticized the club's owners in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan before the World Cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United reacts wearing the captains armband during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on January 03, 2022 in Manchester, England.
Cristiano Ronaldo will no longer play for Manchester United following a controversial interview where he criticized the club's owners and said he felt "betrayed." Gareth Copley / Getty Images
By Associated Press

DOHA, Qatar —  Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United “with immediate effect,” the Premier League club said Tuesday.

The termination of the 37-year-old forward’s contract comes after he conducted an explosive interview in which he criticized manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners.

It wasn’t immediately clear where he would end up next after failing to secure a move to a Champions League club in the summer.

“Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early,” Ronaldo said. “I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.

“I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.”

Ronaldo, who is currently in Qatar with Portugal as he aims to win a first World Cup title for his country, previously made it clear that he wanted a transfer after being reduced to a fringe member of the team this season.

On Tuesday, he got his wish with United confirming his departure.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” it said in a statement. “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.”

Associated Press